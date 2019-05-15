Sela Ward Exits FBI After 1 Season

RELATED STORIES CBS Trailers: Our Knee-Jerk Reactions to The Good Wife EPs' Evil, All Rise, The Unicorn and More New Shows

It’s one and done for Sela Ward at FBI, as Tuesday’s Season 1 finale of the CBS procedural marked her final appearance as special agent Dana Mosier.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress confirmed her departures on social media immediately following last night’s episode, which ended with her character tendering her resignation/retiring.

“So grateful for my time on FBI,” she wrote, “Such a wonderful show with an amazing cast and crew. Much love to all of our fans of the show. Thank you for everything!”

— Sela Ward (@SelaWard) May 15, 2019

As noted by our sister site Deadline, Ward initially inked a one-year deal with FBI, so her departure was, at least internally, not unexpected. She joined the procedural in its second episode, filling the void left by Connie Nielsen, who exited the series after co-starring in the pilot.