Ratings: New Amsterdam Rises With Finale, NOLA Ends Season on Low Note

NBC’s freshman hit New Amsterdam ended its season on Tuesday night with 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, rising to its best numbers in six episodes.

TVLine readers gave the med drama’s season ender an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Village (3.8 mil/0.6) was steady while The Voice (6.5 mil/1.0) ticked up week-to-week.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash‘s Season 5 finale (1.52 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and The 100 (858K/0.3) were steady.

CBS | NCIS (11.5 mil/1.1) ticked up, FBI (8.5 mil/0.8) was steady with its freshman finale, and New Orleans (7 mil/0.6) ended Season 5 matching its demo low.

ABC | American Housewife (3.7 mil/0.8), The Kids Are Alright‘s penultimate episode (2.9 mil/0.6) and Bless This Mess (2.7 mil/0.6) were steady, black-ish (2.8 mil/0.6) tied its demo low and 1969 (1.8 mil/0.3) hit what I must presume are lows.

