Watch CBS Trailers for Patricia Heaton Sitcom Carol's Second Act, The Unicorn, Bob Hearts Abishola, Evil and More

CBS on Wednesday announced its fall 2019 schedule and offered first looks at its new shows, including the Patricia Heaton comedy Carol’s Second Act.

Also among the newly released sneak peeks: Bob Hearts Abishola, a Chuck Lorre sitcom starring Mike & Molly‘s Billy Gardell; Evil, a psychological thriller starring Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter; The Unicorn, a single-camera comedy led by Justified‘s Walton Goggins; and All Rise, a courtroom drama featuring CSI‘s Marg Helgenberger.

Scroll down for the trailers in their entirety:

ALL RISE (Mondays at 9/8c)

BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA (Mondays at 8:30/7:30c)

CAROL’S SECOND ACT (Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c)

EVIL (Thursdays at 10/9c)

THE UNICORN (Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c)

MIDSEASON

BROKE

FBI: MOST WANTED

TOMMY

