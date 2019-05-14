Ratings: Game of Thrones Sets New Records — Could Finale Hit 20 Million?

Luckily there are precious few Nielsen homes in King’s Landing, because Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode ever set new records for the HBO saga.

The fifth episode of Season 8, titled “The Bells,” delivered an audience of 12.5 million in linear viewership alone, topping the previous record (12.1 million) set by the Season 7 finale.

Across all HBO platforms (linear, HBO GO and HBO NOW), the fiery episode amassed a record 18.4 million viewers, exceeding the previous series high of 17.8 million (set two weeks ago by “The Long Night” aka The Battle of Winterfell).

Is a total audience of 20 million possible (or predestined) for the series’ grand finale, airing this Sunday at 9/8c?

Game of Thrones final season viewership

Episode 1/final season premiere: 17.4 million (11.8 million for linear)

Episode 2: 15.9 million (10.3 million linear)

Episode 3 (ft. The Battle of Winterfell): 17.8 million (12.07 million linear)

Episode 4 (ft. battle aftermath, much drinking): 17.2 million (11.8 million linear)

Episode 5: 18.4 million (12.5 million linear)

Episode 6/series finale: We shall see!