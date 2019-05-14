Watch ABC Trailers for Cobie Smulders' Stumptown, Emergence and More

ABC on Tuesday announced its fall 2019 schedule and offered first looks at its new shows, including the Cobie Smulders P.I. drama Stumptown.

Also among the newly released sneak peeks: Emergence, a drama starring Fargo vet Allison Tolman, and mixed-ish, a black-ish spinoff centered on a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow. Trailers for midseason entries The Baker and the Beauty, For Life and United We Fall have not yet been released.

EMERGENCE (Tuesdays at 10/9c)

MIXED-ISH (Tuesdays at 9/8c)

STUMPTOWN (Wednesdays at 10/9c)

