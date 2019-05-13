Watch Fox Trailers for Michael Sheen's Prodigal Son, Not Just Me and More

Fox on Monday announced its fall 2019 schedule and offered first looks at its new shows, including the Michael Sheen crime drama Prodigal Son.

Also among the newly released sneak peeks: Not Just Me, a twisted family drama starring Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton, Filthy Rich, a Southern-set soap starring Kim Cattrall, and neXt, a technological thriller starring John Slattery. Trailers for midseason entries 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville and The Great North have not yet been released.

Scroll down for the trailers in their entirety, then click here to get Team TVLine’s first impressions:

PRODIGAL SON (Mondays at 9/8c)

NOT JUST ME (Wednesdays at 9/8c)

BLESS THE HARTS sneak peek (Sundays at 8:30/7:30c)

MIDSEASON

DEPUTY

FILTHY RICH

neXt

OUTMATCHED