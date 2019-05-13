Fall TV Schedule 2019: What's on When? And Versus What?

It’s never too early to start planning your viewing habits for the fall TV season (and get a jump on any new DVR conflicts!), so TVLine as is tradition has compiled a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for each broadcast network.

NBC and Fox thus far have unveiled their schedules, to be followed by ABC (on Tuesday), CBS (Wednesday) and The CW (Thursday).

• NEW programming for the 2019-20 TV season is listed in RED.

• MIDSEASON LAUNCHES are listed beneath the grid.

FOR MIDSEASON (NEW SHOWS IN CAPS): NBC‘s America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Blindspot (final season), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, COUNCIL OF DADS, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, INDEBTED, THE KENAN SHOW, LINCOLN, Little Big Shots, Manifest, Will & Grace, World of Dance and ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST… FOX’s 911: LONE STAR, DEPUTY, DUNCANVILLE, FILTHY RICH, THE GREAT NORTH, Last Man Standing, The Masked Singer (Season 3), NEXT, The Orville, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG…