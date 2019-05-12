Watch NBC Trailers for Kal Penn's Sunnyside, Bluff City Law and More

NBC on Sunday announced its fall 2019 schedule and offered first looks at its new shows, including Kal Penn’s Dreamer sitcom Sunnyside and Jimmy Smits’ Bluff City Law drama.

Also among the newly released sneak peeks is Perfect Harmony, in which Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) plays a former Princeton music professor who whips a small-town choir into shape. Trailers for the midseason series Indebted, The Kenan Show, Council of Dads, Lincoln and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist have not yet been released.

Scroll down for the trailers in their entirety, and then share your first impressions:

SUNNYSIDE (Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c)

BLUFF CITY LAW (Mondays at 10/9c)

PERFECT HARMONY (Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c)