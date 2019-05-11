The Orville Renewed for Season 3

Fire up the food synthesizer and punch in the code for a cake shaped like a “3,” because The Orville‘s mission will continue for another season.

Fox has officially greenlit a third season of the space adventure series starring and exec-produced by Seth MacFarlane, weeks following its Season 2 finale.

This season, The Orville averaged a 0.75 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers, down sharply from its freshman run (1.25, 4.3 mil). Among all Fox dramas, it ranks No. 6 in the demo (ahead of the cancelled Lethal Weapon, freshly axed Proven Innocent, and the ended Gotham and The Gifted) and No. 5 in total audience.

Of note, The Orville is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by ABC parent Disney.

On the drama front, Fox has previously renewed 9-1-1, Empire and The Resident, while The Gifted, Lethal Weapon and The Passage all got the hook.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.