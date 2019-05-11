Jennifer Morrison and Sarah Drew Pilots Get Passed on by CBS

Sad news for those hoping to see Jennifer Morrison and or Sarah Drew back on their TV screens: CBS has chosen not to pick up either actress’ drama pilot.

Once Upon a Time alum Morrison was hoping to head Under the Bridge with a medical drama in which a scandal rocks the private practice a cardiothoracic surgeon runs with her husband (Weeds‘ Justin Kirk) and their friends. The cast also included David Ajala (Supergirl), Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad) and Reggie Lee (Grimm).

Grey’s Anatomy grad Drew, meanwhile, was in line to lead The Republic of Sarah, playing the unlikely young mayor of a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation. That cast also included Carlos Leal (The Last Ship), Jonathan Slavin (Speechless), Kirsten Nelson (Psych), James Lesure (Las Vegas), Kimberly Guerrero (Longmire), Daniel Ings (Instinct) and Annie Funke (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders).

