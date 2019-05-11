Proven Innocent Cancelled at Fox

It’s case closed for Proven Innocent: Fox has cancelled the legal drama after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

The cancellation comes less than 24 hours after Proven Innocent aired its Season 1 finale, which will now serve as a series ender. The show starred Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) as Madeline Scott, an ambitious defense attorney dedicated to the issue of wrongful convictions, after she and her brother were wrongfully found guilty as teenagers for the murder of their friend.

Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Nikki M. James (BrainDead), Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) and Riley Smith (Frequency) rounded out the ensemble.

The ill-fated Proven Innocent is joined by The Cool Kids, Lethal Weapon and The Passage, all of which got the ax from Fox on Friday. TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated accordingly.

Your thoughts on this Proven Innocent verdict? Drop ’em in a comment below.