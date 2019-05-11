Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Returns Down in Demo, But Up Sharply in Viewers

ABC’s already-renewed Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. opened Season 6 on Friday night with 2.34 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, down in the demo from both Season 5’s average (2.1 mil/0.5) and finale (1.9 mil/0.5) — all of which aired an hour later, leading out of Once Upon a Time — while delivering its biggest audience since 5×08.

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B”; read post mortem.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.7 mil/0.8) and the freshly cancelled Cool Kids (3.4 mil/0.6) were both steady with their finales, while “on-the-bubble” Proven Innocent (1.7 mil/0.4) ticked up with its freshman closer.

CBS | MacGyver‘s season finale (5.4 mil/0.6) and Hawaii Five-0 (6.6 mil/0.7) were both steady, while Blue Bloods (8.4 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “B-“) ticked up with its finale “wedding” — and copped its largest audience since Feb. 15.

THE CW | Dynasty (454K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while clutching onto that 0.1.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.9 mil/0.6) dipped in audience while steady in the demo.

