The Fix Cancelled at ABC

The Fix is no longer in at ABC: The network has cancelled the Marcia Clark-produced legal thriller after one season, TVLine has learned.

The series’ March debut drew 4.4 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, with TVLine readers giving the premiere an average “B” grade.

Co-written and executive-produced by attorney/O.J. Simpson prosecutor Clark, The Fix centered on Maya Travis (The Mentalist‘s Robin Tunney), a Los Angeles DA who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting A-list actor Sevvy Johnson (Lost‘s Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje) for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later, when Sevvy Johnson is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

The Season 1/series finale airs May 20 (and, yes, this season’s mystery will be wrapped up by then).

The cast also included Adam Rayner (Tyrant), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Breckin Meyer (Designated Survivor), Marc Blucas (Necessary Roughness), Mouzam Makkar (Champions), Alex Saxon (The Fosters) and Scott Cohen (Necessary Roughness).

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Fix‘s demise.