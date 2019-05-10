The Cool Kids Cancelled at Fox

The Cool Kids have lost their appeal at Fox: The network has cancelled its retirement community-set sitcom after just one season, TVLine has learned.

Averaging a 0.85 demo rating, The Cool Kids ranked fifth among Fox comedies this season, behind The Simpsons, Last Man Standing, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. Excluding animated sitcoms, it only outranked the previously cancelled Rel.

Co-created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day (who had a brief cameo in the pilot), The Cool Kids starred industry vets David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan as a group of rowdy friends living in an assisted living facility. (TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B.”)

Its Season 1 finale — which will now have to serve as a series finale — airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to The Cool Kids‘ demise. Meanwhile, Fox will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Monday, May 13 in New York.