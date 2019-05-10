Station 19 Renewed for Season 3 With Krista Vernoff as New Showrunner

There will be plenty more fires to put out for Station 19: ABC has renewed the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff for Season 3, TVLine has learned. What’s more Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff will also take control of Station 19, ensuring more connectivity between the parent series and its spinoff.

Averaging just shy of a 1.0 demo rating, Station 19 ranked third among all ABC dramas this season, behind Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

Station 19 launched in March 2018, with Grey’s vet Jason George transplanted to the firefighter offshoot. Rounding out the cast are Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Miguel Sandoval and Boris Kodjoe.

The Season 2 finale is set to air on Thursday, May 16 at 9/8c. (For additional ABC finale dates, click here.)

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Station 19‘s renewal. Meanwhile, ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 14 in New York.