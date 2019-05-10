Star Cancelled at Fox After 3 Seasons

Fox no longer has Star in its eyes: The network has cancelled the Empire companion series after three seasons, TVLine has learned.

In its third season, the Atlanta-based drama — which starred Queen Latifah, Brandy Norwood, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown and Luke James — averaged 3.5 million viewers and a 1.06 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). That’s down from Season 2’s 4.1 mil/1.3 average, while the show hit series lows as recently as May 1.

The Season 3 finale — which aired on Wednesday — ended on a major cliffhanger, with multiple lives hanging in the balance.

Star‘s cancellation comes just one week after Fox renewed sorta-sister drama Empire for a sixth season. It also comes on the same day that Fox axed a number of other series, including The Passage, Lethal Weapon and The Cool Kids.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Star‘s demise.