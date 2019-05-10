New York Undercover Revival Is Not Moving Forward at ABC

Dick Wolf’s New York Undercover revival has failed to cop a series order at ABC. Producer Universal TV, however, intends to shop the pilot elsewhere, our sister site Deadline reports.

The original series, which was created by Wolf and The Shield EP Kevin Arkadie, ran from 1994 to 1998 on Fox and starred Michael DeLorenzo and Malik Yoba as undercover detectives in New York City’s Fourth Precinct. Wolf serves as an executive producer on the revival, alongside Hand of God creator Ben Watkins, who wrote the script.

The revival picks up 20 years after the events of the original series and follows Det. Nat Gilmore and Det. Melissa Ortiz “as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park.” Yoba was set to reprise his role as J.C. Williams, once a young undercover detective and now overseeing the unit and training the next generation.

ABC also has plans to revive the police drama NYPD Blue, with the potential new series focusing on the adult son of Andy Sipowicz as he investigates his late father’s murder. There is no word on that one yet, with ABC’s Upfront presentation set to take place on Tuesday afternoon.