Man With a Plan Renewed for Season 4

Matt LeBlanc is one step closer to having a second sitcom in syndication, now that CBS has renewed Man With a Plan for a fourth season.

The former Friends star plays family man Adam Burns, a contractor who picks up the slack at home when his wife, Andi (Yes, Dear‘s Liza Snyder), returns to work. Kevin Nealon (Weeds), Stacy Keach (Two and a Half Men) and Matt Cook (Clipped) co-star.

After premiering its first two seasons in the fall, Man With a Plan was held as a midseason replacement this year, with a truncated order of 13 episodes. It premiered back in February, where it followed freshman comedy The Neighborhood in its usual Mondays-at-8:30 time slot. There’s no word yet on an episode count for Season 4.

Averaging a 0.9 demo rating, Man With a Plan ranked fifth among all CBS sitcoms this season, behind The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom and The Neighborhood.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Man With a Plan‘s pickup. Meanwhile, CBS will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Wednesday, May 15 in New York.