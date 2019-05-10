Grey's Anatomy Promotes 3 Actors to Series Regular Ahead of Season 16

On the heels of Grey’s Anatomy‘s two-season pickup at ABC, the drama has promoted a trio of actors to series regular. TVLine has confirmed that Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann will officially become series regulars in Season 16.

“Chris, Jake, and Greg have been recurring for us as guest stars and have popped as fan favorites,” Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement. “We are excited to continue revealing their characters and we are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the Grey’s Anatomy family.”

Germann and Borelli joined Grey’s last season as Dr. Thomas Koracick and Levi Schmitt, respectively, while Carmack — who play Dr. Atticus Lincoln (aka “Link”) — joined the series this season.

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the news of the trio’s promotions.