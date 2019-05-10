Atypical: Eric McCormack to Recur on Netflix Dramedy's Third Season

Travelers may have come to an end, but Eric McCormack will stay employed at Netflix. The actor has joined Atypical‘s third season in a recurring role, TVLine has learned.

The dramedy centers on Sam Gardner (played by Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum who is searching for love and independence. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport and Brigette Lundy-Paine respectively co-star as Sam’s mother, father and sister.

McCormack will appear in Season 3 as Professor Shinerock, an eccentric university art professor who loves to challenge and inspire his students. He’ll join The Conners actress Sara Gilbert, who was previously cast in the recurring role of Professor Judd, who teaches ethics.

In addition to his role on NBC’s Will & Grace (which wrapped its 10th season in April), McCormack led Netflix’s sci-fi drama Travelers for three seasons. It was ultimately cancelled by the streamer in February.

A premiere date has not yet been set for Atypical‘s 10-episode third season.