Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Musical Drama Gets NBC Series Order

NBC is ready to make beautiful music with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, by giving a series order to the Jane Levy-led drama.

Described as a “joyous and celebratory drama,” the series stars the Suburgatory alum as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder who is forging her way in San Francisco. Following an unusual event, Zoey starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her… through songs.

At first, Zoey questions her own sanity, but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

The cast also includes Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Peter Gallagher (The O.C.), Alex Newell (Glee), John Clarence Stewart (Luke Cage), Carmen Cusack (Sorry for Your Loss) and Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen (Last Man on Earth).

Austin Winsberg (Gossip Girl) penned the pilot, which Richard Shepard directed. Other exec prodyuers include Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles.