Ratings: Goldbergs and 3 Others Rise With Finales; Chicago P.D. Ties Low

ABC’s The Goldbergs closed Season 6 on Wednesday night with 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, ticking up on both counts. Schooled (3.9 mil/0.9) similarly rose with its freshman finale, while Modern Family (4.4 mil/1.0) and Single Parents (2.6 mil/0.7) were flat with their season enders.

Closing ABCs’ night, Whiskey Cavalier (2.45 mil/0.4) hit and tied season lows.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Empire (4.1 mil/1.2) ended Season 5 with its best numbers in five episode; Star (3.5 mil/1.0) also ticked up with its finale.

CBS | Survivor (7.2 mil/1.4) and SEAL Team (4.1 mil/0.6) were steady, while Amazing Race (4.5 mil/0.8) dipped.

THE CW | Riverdale (811K/0.3) and Jane the Virgin (705k/0.3) both ticked up.

NBC | Chicago Med (7.8 mil/1.) was steady, while Fire (7.7 mil/1.0) and P.D. (6.3 mil/0.9) dipped, with the later matching its series low (set in November 2017). Got Qs for the #OneChicago casts? Email InsideLine@tvline.com now!

