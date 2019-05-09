FX's Baskets Navigates an 'Insane,' Clown-Afraid World in Season 4 Trailer

A world in which kids are afraid of clowns is a world gone insane, Chip laments in this extended Season 4 trailer for FX’s Baskets.

In the acclaimed comedy’s new season, premiering Thursday, June 13 at 10/9c,

big changes are underway for the Baskets family. After 49 years, Chip (played by Zach Galifianakis) decides it’s finally time to move out of his mom’s place. But even with the help of Martha (Martha Kelly) and a life coach, he learns that leaving the nest is hard, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Christine (Emmy winner Louie Anderson) and Ken (Alex Morris) move into a new place they can call their own, but carpet emergencies and missing kitchen magnets make the transition rockier than expected.

Last but never quite least, Dale (Zach Galifianakis) finds kindred spirits with his fellow inhabitants at the RV park “marina.”

