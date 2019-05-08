HBO's Watchmen: New Teaser Trailer Begins the Countdown to Doomsday

The end of the world begins this fall. HBO on Wednesday released an official teaser for its upcoming Watchmen series, and while the minute-long video doesn’t feature any naked blue gentlemen, it does give us our first look at Regina King (American Crime) suiting up for battle.

Based on the comic book of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons — and executive-produced by The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof, HBO’s Watchmen adaptation is “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws.” The limited series promises to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

In addition to King, HBO’s Watchmen cast includes Jean Smart (as Agent Blake) and Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias) Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon. As you can see, most of the actors’ roles remain under wraps.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an extended first look at HBO’s Watchmen series, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be… watching?