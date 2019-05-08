Cobie Smulders' Private Eye Drama Based on Stumptown Graphic Novel Ordered to Series at ABC

How I Met Your Mother vet Cobie Smulders will officially make her broadcast TV return next season: ABC has ordered her private eye-themed drama pilot, formerly known as Stumptown, to series, TVLine has learned.

Based on the Stumptown graphic novel series, the Untitled Cobie Smulders Project follows Smulders' Dex Parios, a whip-smart Army veteran who works as a private investigator in her hometown of Portland, Oregon. "With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own," per the network's official description.

The series is created for television by Jason Richman (Mercy Street, Detroit 1-8-7), who also serves as an executive producer.

The cast also includes Michael Ealy (Secrets and Lies, Almost Human) and Camryn Manheim (The Practice).

Smulders is coming off of a two-season run on Netflix’s Friends From College. Prior to that, she starred for nine seasons on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. Additional credits include ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (in which she played her Marvel-ous, big-screen alter ego Maria Hill) and Arrested Development (as a young Lucille).