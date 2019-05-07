Ratings: Game of Thrones Holds Steady With Battle of Winterfell Aftermath

Entering the back half of its short final season, HBO’s Game of Thrones again put up mighty numbers.

Including linear viewing as well as across all platforms (such as HBO Now and HBO Go), “The Last of the Starks” amassed 17.2 million viewers, down just one Starbucks-swilling Unsullied army from Episode 2’s record-breaking crowd. As such, Episode 4 stands as the saga’s third-most watched ever.

Looking at the linear numbers alone (11.8 million), the audience for 8×04 was down just 2 percent week-to-week.

Eyeball the Season 8 numbers to date and tell us: Is there annnnnnny chance that GoT cracks 20 million with its sure-to-be-epic series finale?

Game of Thrones final season viewership

Episode 1/final season premiere: 17.4 million (11.8 million for linear)

Episode 2: 15.9 million (10.3 million linear)

Episode 3 (ft. The Battle of Winterfell): 17.8 million (12.07 million linear)

Episode 4 (ft. battle aftermath, much drinking): 17.2 million (11.8 million linear)

Episode 5: We shall see!

Episode 6/series finale: We shall see!