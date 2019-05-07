Council of Dads: Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen Family-Themed Drama Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC is convening Council of Dads for the 2019-20 TV season. The Peacock net has given the feel-good drama — starring Taken‘s Clive Standen and Prison Break‘s Sarah Wayne Callies — an official series order, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the bestselling memoir by Bruce Feiler, Council of Dads follows Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), whose life is thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing mortality, he and his pregnant wife, Robin (Callies), assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends (one of whom is played by Standen) to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life's many challenges.

The cast also includes J. August Richards (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Michele Weaver (Love Is___), Michael O’Neill (Scandal) and child actor Blue Chapman.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy) will write and serve as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Council of Dads brings to three the number of series NBC has thus far ordered for next season (it joins the Jimmy Smits drama Bluff City Law and the Kal Penn comedy Sunnyside).