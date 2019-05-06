Friends' Series Finale Aired 15 Years Ago — and We Still Have Lots of Questions

Friends‘ series finale may not have ended with one of the show’s classic “I, Ross, take thee Rachel” cliffhangers, but that doesn’t mean the sitcom tied up every loose end in a Monica-approved bow, either.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the NBC comedy’s final episode, TVLine decided to revisit “The Last One,” prompting a series of head scratchers that may never be resolved. Sadly, that finale aired well before the age of TV post mortems.

For example, can we talk about the casual reveal of the chick and the duck’s untimely deaths? And that Joey still believes they merely moved to a special farm? This feels like something that should have been explored sooner. We would have much rather watched “The One Where the Chick and the Duck Die” over that episode where Monica thought Chandler was addicted to shark porn.

Other burning questions include: Was Monica successful in her plot to destroy Pat the Dog? Why was Joey so supportive of Ross reuniting with someone he also loved? And in the interest of keeping things real, would Rachel have been better off staying on that plane?

