Busy Tonight Cancelled at E!

A vacancy just opened up in E!’s late-night schedule: Busy Philipps’ talk show Busy Tonight has been cancelled after one season.

Philipps broke the news on Twitter on Monday, adding that she plans to shop the show to other networks. “I’m beyond proud of what we’ve built in such a short period of time,” she wrote, “and I’m hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on.”

Hey guys. Just wanted to let you know my show BusyTonight won't be continuing on the E network after May 16. I'm beyond proud of what we've built in such a short period of time and I'm hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on. Goodnight you guys. I love you.✨ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 6, 2019

Busy Tonight‘s final broadcast on E! will air Thursday, May 16 at 11/10c. The talk show, which debuted in October 2018, featured Philipps offering her opinions on the latest pop culture stories, along with celebrity interviews and original comedic segments. Philipps executive-produced the show in addition to hosting it, and Caissie St. Onge (Watch What Happens Live) served as showrunner.

The guest lineup for Busy Tonight‘s remaining episodes includes Good Girls‘ Retta, Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis and Rachael Harris and Philipps’ former Cougar Town co-star Josh Hopkins.

Are you sad to see Busy Tonight go? Drop a comment below.