Watch the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards are being handed out on Sunday — but you won’t be able to watch the annual ceremony on your TV.

Since 2016, the Daytime Emmys have been without a broadcast or cable-network home. Instead, the show is streamed to the masses via a multitude of online platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and something called “KNEKT TV.”

To alleviate much confusion, you can watch a live stream of the Daytime Emmys right here, beginning at at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT/5 pm PT; Mario Lopez (Extra) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk) host. In addition, TVLine will be providing an up-to-date list of tonight’s big winners throughout the event.

Heading into Sunday’s main event, NBC’s Days of Our Lives led the soap pack with 27 total nods, edging out General Hospital‘s 25. The Young and the Restless followed with 20, while CBS sister series The Bold and the Beautiful netted 12.

Meanwhile, despite exiting The Talk in September, Julie Chen appeared in enough episodes to qualify for a co-host nod.

By outlet, CBS amassed 61 total nods across all categories, while syndicated programs accounted for 55. Amazon and Netflix racked up 49 apiece.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the 2019 Daytime Emmys, then discuss the awards show amongst yourselves in the comments.