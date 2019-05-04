Ratings: Blue Bloods Tops Friday Across Board, as Last Man Standing Hits Lows

CBS’ Blue Bloods this week drew 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking up to lead the night in both measures as Friday’s usual demo leader, Last Man Standing, took a dive.

Opening the Eye’s lineup, MacGyver (5.3 mil/0.6) and Hawaii Five-0 (6.6 mil/0.7) were both steady.

Over on Fox, Last Man (4.2 mil/0.7) slipped 12 percent and two tenths to hit season (series?) lows. Bubble comedy The Cool Kids (3.1 mil/0.6) was steady, while Proven Innocent (1.7 mil/0.4) ticked up.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist (4.2 mil/0.6) ticked up… The CW’s Dynasty (448K/0.1) hit a new audience low while clutching onto its demo low.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.