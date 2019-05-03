Hawaii Five-0 Video: Steve and Mary Stumble Upon a Mystery Next Door

A nosy neighbor turns into a suspicious one, in this sneak peek from CBS’ Hawaii Five-0.

In “Ho’okahi no la o ka malihini” (“A stranger only for a day”), airing tonight at 9/8c, Taryn Manning reprises her role as Steve’s sister Mary, who during her latest visit to Hawaii catches the attention of an irked neighbor by crashing at an illegal Airbnb.

In the clip above, the siblings arrive on the neighbor’s doorstep bearing gifts… but Steve walks away loaded with questions. Press play to watch the amusing proceedings.

Previewing the siblings’ storyline, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov told TVLine, “It sort of becomes The ‘Burbs, where Mary sort of spies on her neighbor and it turns into a case for her brother, as well. It’s like a little bit Nancy Drew and one of the Hardy Boys working together.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Five-0 investigates the murders of a ride-share driver and his passenger, and the team teases its youngest members when Junior escorts Tani to a wedding.

