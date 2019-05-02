RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: What's Vanjie's Biggest Regret This Season?

The road to the RuPaul’s Drag Race finals are paved with good intentions and bad wigs, but if the Season 11 queens could do it all again, how might they switch up their strategy?

That’s the question facing the remaining seven contestants in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode (VH1, 9/8c) — and you’ll definitely agree with at least one of their answers.

This week’s episode, appropriately titled “Dragracadabra,” requires the final seven queens — A’Keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Nina West, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Yvie Oddly — to “razzle and dazzle in their very own magic show.”

Along with a special guest appearance from Season 3 legend Delta Work, the queens’ magic show will be guest-judged by Gina Rodriguez (The CW’s Jane the Virgin) and Katherine Langford (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why).

Hit PLAY on the video above to find out what a few of the queens would have changed about their Drag Race journey, then drop a comment with your own thoughts below: Which of the seven remaining contestants are you rooting for?