Ratings: Already-Renewed The 100 Returns Steady; The Village Ticks Up

The already-renewed The 100 opened Season 6 on Tuesday night with 901,000 total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, on par with both its previous average (960K/0.3) as well as time slot predecessor Roswell NM‘s freshman run (1.06 mil/0.3).

Opening The CW’s night, The Flash (1.38 mil/0.5) dipped in both measures.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Village (4.4 mil/0.7) ticked up, while The Voice (6.2 mil/0.9) and New Amsterdam (5.3 mil/0.8) were steady week-to-week.

CBS | NCIS (11.6 mil/1.1) was steady, FBI (8.8 mil/0.8) dipped to match its season low, and New Orleans (7.2 mil/0.7) ticked up.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.8 mil/0.7) was down, Mental Samurai (1.8 mil/0.6) was up.

ABC | American Housewife (4.3 mil/0.9) and The Kids Are Alright (3.3 mil/0.7) both rose, while black-ish (2.9 mil/0.7), Bless This Mess (3.2 mil/0.7) and 1969 (2.4 mil/0.4) were steady — though the latter dropped 20 percent in audience from its premiere.

