Succession's Kendall Is a 'Dead Man Walking' in Season 2 Teaser

The Roy siblings remain torn between wanting to worship their father… and desiring to kill him… in a Season 2 teaser for HBO’s Succession.

Premiering in August, Season 2 of one of TVLine’s Top Dramas of 2018 picks up right where its freshman run dramatically left off, with the powerful Roy family struggling to retain control of their empire, yet facing an increasingly uncertain future. But “it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them,” reads HBO’s synopsis.

In the teaser above, Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) is asked by Logan (Brian Cox) to detail just how quickly he “opened his legs” to betray the family. Because of his actions, Kendall is deemed “a dead man walking” (as kid brother Roman puts it) — unless he can find a way back into his father’s good-ish graces.

Also returning for Season 2 are Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed.

