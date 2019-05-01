Michael Chiklis to Star In Border Patrol Crime Drama From Breaking Bad EP

TV’s erstwhile Vic Mackey may soon be policing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Shield vet Michael Chiklis is set to executive-produce and star in Coyote, a crime drama in development at Paramount Network, Deadline reports.

The potential series — which hails from Breaking Bad vet Michelle MacLaren — centers on Ben Clemens (Chiklis), a soon-to-be-retired border patrol agent who discovers an underground tunnel used to smuggle black market goods in from Mexico. Before long, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the criminal mastermind that he has spent the better part of his career attempting to destroy.

In addition to Coyote, Paramount Network has put into development Heaven of Hell, a southern family saga from EP Rodes Fishburne (Blood & Oil) about a prodigal son who returns home to oversee the family business.

Since his Emmy-winning turn on FX’s The Shield, Chiklis has headlined ABC’s No Ordinary Family and CBS’ Vegas. Additional credits include American Horror Story: Freak Show and a two-season stint on Gotham, on which he played Nathaniel Barnes aka The Executioner.

Paramount Network’s fledgling scripted slate currently includes the Kevin Costner western Yellowstone and the forthcoming Lily Collins vehicle Emily in Paris, from Younger EP Darren Star.

Does Chiklis’ potential small-screen comeback pique your interest?