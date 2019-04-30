The Big Bang Theory Ends: See Photos From the Historic Final Taping

The Big Bang Theory universe was in a sad, heartbroken state late Tuesday as the CBS comedy taped its final episode on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA. Not surprisingly, the series’ ensemble — all of whom are prolific on social media — shared bittersweet memories of the fateful night on Instagram and Twitter.

The tributes actually started pouring in hours ahead of the taping, with stars Kunal Nayyar and Johnny Galecki — both of whom, coincidentally, celebrated birthdays on Tuesday — acknowledging the momentous occasion in separate Instagram posts. Nayyar thanked the series’ fans for “your encouragement… for tuning in night in and night out and… for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel.” Galecki, meanwhile, simply wrote, “More feelings than words can express.”

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to view our favorite behind-the-scenes finale photos, and then hit the comments with your thoughts/theories about the last episode ever (which, by the way, airs Thursday, May 16 at 8/7c on CBS).