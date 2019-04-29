Big Bang Theory Retrospective to Air May 16 Following Series Finale

CBS is getting more bang out of its Big Bang Theory goodbye buck, slotting a 30-minute retrospective to air the same night as the sitcom’s series finale.

Titled Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, the special — hosted by series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco — will air Thursday, May 16 at 9:30 pm following the one-hour Big Bang closer (8-9 pm) and the Young Sheldon Season 2 finale (9-9:30 pm).

Per CBS, Galecki and Cuoco will “lead fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing some of the best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years. They will reveal their favorite moments playing beloved characters Leonard and Penny, and revisit some of the most memorable stories from “The Big Bang Theory Stage.” In addition, the special will feature a tour of the iconic sets, including Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment” as well as “unforgettable clips and interviews.”

As previously reported, the Big Bang cast will also appear on Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 16.

News of the retrospective special comes one day before the Big Bang Theory cast tapes the show’s final episode.