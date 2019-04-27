Ratings: Proven Innocent Eyes Low; Five-0 and Blue Bloods Top Night

Leading out of sitcom reruns this Friday, Fox’s Proven Innocent ended a seven-week run of steadiness in the demo by dipping a tenth to a series low of 0.3. In total audience, it was down 8 percent to deliver 1.75 million viewers.

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 (6.6 mil/0.7) and Blue Bloods (7.7 mil/0.7) held steady in the demo to lead the night in that measure, while the latter as always delivered Friday’s biggest audience. Fellow bubble drama MacGyver (5.6 mil/0.6) ticked down to match series lows on both counts.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Blacklist‘s latest double pump did 4.1 mil/0.6 (steady week-to-week) and then 4 mil/0.5 (matching its demo low); read recap.

THE CW | Dynasty (594K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | NFL Draft coverage (2.6 mil/0.5) was on par with a year ago (via Fox).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.