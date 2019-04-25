Ratings: Whiskey Cavalier Goes Low

Leading out of sitcom reruns for a second straight week, ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier this Wednesday slipped to series lows of 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

CBS’ Survivor (7.4 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth but still easily led the night in the demo. Amazing Race (4.8 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths from its season opener, while a heartbreaking SEAL Team (3.9 mil/0.7) held steady.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Chicagos Med (7.7. mil/1.0), Fire (8 mil/1.1) and PD (7.1 mil/1.0) were all steady, with Fire delivering Wednesday’s biggest total audience.

THE CW | Riverdale (756K/0.3, read recaps) ticked up a tenth and Jane the Virgin (545K/0.2) was steady, though the shows hit and matched their smallest audiences ever.

FOX | Empire (3.8 mil/1.1, read recap) and Star (3.1 mil/0.9) were steady.

