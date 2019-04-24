The Big Bang Cast Has Read the Finale (and They're Losing Sleep Over It)

The Big Bang Theory series finale is still three weeks away, but for the comedy’s ensemble, the end is very much nigh. The finale is set to tape in a matter of days (Tuesday, April 30 to be precise), a sobering fact that was underscored this week when the cast received the script for the swan song.

Early Wednesday ahead of the final table read, Kaley Cuoco shared on Instagram a simple image of the script’s cover page — featuring nothing but a watermark of her name and the words “End of Series” — above the caption, “Yea, didn’t sleep.”

That followed co-star Kunal Nayyar’s similarly cryptic post late Tuesday in which he also teased the bare-bones script cover above the message, “Just read the final episode… Gnite.”

Series co-creator Bill Prady, meanwhile, took to social media early Wednesday to share a group shot featuring Big Bang‘s entire principal cast and writing team. Just hours before he posted an image of what appears to be the show’s wrap gift: a bejeweled band in the style of a high school class ring. “Twelve years is like school, so… ” Prady opined.

The Big Bang Theory‘s one-hour sendoff is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 16.