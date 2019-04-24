Ratings: Roswell NM Ticks Up With Finale, New Amsterdam Rebounds

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico wrapped its freshman run on Tuesday with 1.05 million total viewers — its best audience in eight episodes — and a 0.3 demo rating, up a tenth week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-” (read post mortem).

Opening The CW’s night, The Flash (1.62 mil/0.5, read recap) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Leading out of back-to-back NCIS reruns, the freshly renewed New Orleans (6.4 mil/0.6) ticked down to hit and match series lows.

NBC | Now opening the night, The Village (4.1 mil/0.6) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo. Leading out of that, The Voice (6.2 mil/0.9) dipped to season lows, while New Amsterdam (5.2 mil/0.8) rose 16 and 33 percent to end its weeks-long, post-This Is Us slide.

ABC | American Housewife (4 mil/0.8) was steady, while black-ish (3.2 mil/0.7) and Bless This Mess (3.6 mil/0.7) dipped. That 1969 special did 3 mil and a 0.4.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3 mil/0.7) and Mental Samurai (1.8 mil/0.5) were, as always, steady.

