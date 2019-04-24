Pennyworth Batman Pre-Prequel Gets Epix Premiere Date, New Teaser

“This great nation of ours is at war with itself,” Alfred Pennyworth says (of Great Britain) in a new teaser for Epix’s upcoming Batman pre-prequel.

Newly announced to premiere on Sunday, July 28 at 9/8c, the 10-episode Pennyworth follows the man fated to be Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler (played by Endeavour‘s Jack Bannon) during his time as a twentysomething former British SAS soldier. There in 1960s London, Alfred forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Reign‘s Ben Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father.

The Pennyworth cast also included recording artist Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng (Sky1’s Jamestown), Ryan Fletcher (BBC’s Shetland), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Polly Walker (The Mentalist) and Emma Corrin (The Crown).

Are you curious to see Alfred’s origin story? (Click photos to zoom.)