Ratings: Madam Secretary Holds Steady With Easter Sunday Finale

On-the-bubble Madam Secretary closed Season 5 on Easter Sunday with a 0.4 rating and 4.8 million total viewers, holding steady in the demo while ticking down to its second-smallest audience ever.

Opening CBS’ night, a Motown special did 6.9 mil and a 0.6.

Elsewhere….

NBC | World of Dance (2.9 mil/0.7) and Good Girls (2.2 mil/0.5) were both steady in the demo, though the former hit a new low in audience.

ABC | American Idol (6.4 mil/1.2) and Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.8) were steady week-to-week.

THE CW | Supergirl (950K/0.3) hit at series low in audience while steady in the demo. Charmed (670K/0.2) also dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.