Quotes of the Week: Game of Thrones, Gotham, Killing Eve, Arrow and More

Happy Easter, TVLiners! If you’re in the mood to multitask while enjoying a chocolate bunny or marshmallow chick, our Quotes of the Week gallery is now here for your perusal.

This time around, we’ve got Felicity’s recap of her girl-power adventure on Arrow, a melancholy monologue from one of Fosse/Verdon‘s titular choreographers, a parenting dilemma for The Kids Are Alright matriarch Peggy and Brockmire‘s realization that he needs to catch up on some TV shows. (Don’t we all!) Quotes of the Week for April 14, 2019 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Superstore, Gotham and Grey’s Anatomy. And even though we’ve singled out two of our favorite sound bites from Game of Thrones‘ final season premiere, be sure to check out our full gallery dedicated to 16 memorable exchanges from the episode.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!