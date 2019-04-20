The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New, and Returning the Week of April 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

This week, you’ll find eight finales (including The Orville and Being Mary Jane), 10 premieres (including new series Chambers and Gentleman Jack) and so much more.

Sunday, April 21

8 pm Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration special (CBS)

10 pm Madam Secretary Season 5 finale (CBS)

Monday, April 22

3 am Pinky Malinky Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

2 pm The Lion Guard Season 2 finale (Disney Junior)

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Gentleman Jack series premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, April 23

3 am I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Being Mary Jane series finale movie (BET)

8 pm The Village time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm The Voice time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Games People Play series premiere (BET)

Wednesday, April 24

3 am Bonding series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Cobra Kai Season 2 premiere (YouTube Premium; all episodes)

Thursday, April 25

8 pm NFL Draft, Part 1 (ABC)

8 pm Gotham series finale (Fox)

8 pm Supernatural Season 14 finale (The CW)

9 pm The Orville Season 2 finale (Fox)

10 pm Top Gear Season 26 premiere (BBC America)

Friday, April 26

3 am Chambers series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Street Food series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm NFL Draft, Part 2 (ABC)

Saturday, April 27

12 pm NFL Draft, Part 3 (ABC)

8 pm Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

9 pm The Son final season premiere (AMC)

9:30 pm White House Correspondents’ Dinner (C-SPAN)

10 pm Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (TBS)

