TVLine Items: Betsy Brandt to Suits Spinoff, Big Bang on Colbert and More

Betsy Brandt has found a new TV hubby in the Windy City: The Breaking Bad vet will recur in USA Network’s upcoming Suits spinoff series Pearson as the wife of Chicago’s mayor, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The offshoot follows Jessica Pearson (played once again by Suits alum Gina Torres) as she enters the dirty world of politics and becomes the right-hand fixer for Mayor Bobby Novak (Homeland‘s Morgan Spector). Brandt’s Stephanie Novak is a former lawyer, who is now a full-time mother and a loyal behind-the-scenes spouse.

Brandt currently stars in the CBS comedy Life in Pieces.

* The Big Bang Theory cast will visit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following the show’s series finale on Thursday, May 16:

Bazinga!! The entire cast of @bigbangtheory will sit down with @stephenathome after the series finale on Thursday 5/16! Tune in at 11:35/10:35c on @CBS! #BIGBANGonLSSC pic.twitter.com/MDWK6j0PFz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 19, 2019

* Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, a 50th anniversary tribute to the classic NBC variety show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, will debut Tuesday, May 14 on Netflix, with original cast members Lily Tomlin and Ruth Buzzi joined by celebrity fans Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

