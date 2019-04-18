The Village and The Voice Swap Time Slots as NBC Tweaks Tuesday Lineup

It takes a Village to bump The Voice out of its traditional Tuesday perch.

NBC has announced that rookie Tuesday-night drama The Village will shift from 9 pm to 8 pm beginning April 23. The Voice, in turn, will move back an hour to 9 pm, where it will lead into New Amsterdam (which is staying put at 10 pm).

Why is NBC making the change? “Officially,” The Village fares better in delayed viewing than The Voice, and with viewing levels down at 8 pm, many viewers will watch The Village at a later time anyway. But there’s also the fact that freshman hit New Amsterdam has been taking a beating without This Is Us as a strong lead-in, hitting ratings lows in successive weeks.

The five-week schedule change-up will conclude on May 21.

As previously reported, the new season of America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, May 28 (8-10 pm) followed by the series premiere of Songland at 10 pm.