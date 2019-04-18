Ratings: Riverdale Eyes New Low

The CW’s Riverdale returned on Wednesday after a three-week break to 830,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating, adding a few eyeballs versus its last fresh episode yet down a tenth in the demo to mark a series low (read recap). Leading out of that, Jane the Virgin (690K/0.2) was steady.

NOTE: I am on vacation, so the Ratings Report will be on hiatus until Tuesday, barring any seismic superlatives.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Survivor (7.8 mil/1.5) was steady and led the night in both measures; The Amazing Race (5.8 mil/1.2) — with its latest premiere in 15 years — was down from its Season 30 opener but on par with that cycle’s average; and SEAL Team (4.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

FOX | Empire (3.8 mil/1.1) and Star (3.3 mil/0.9) were steady.

ABC | Leading out of a slate of sitcom reruns, Whiskey Cavalier (2.8 mil/0.5) dipped to hit and tie season lows.

