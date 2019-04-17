New Star Trek/Picard Series: Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones Join Cast

CBS All Access’ new Star Trek series about the estimable Jean-Luc Picard does not yet have a title, but it has some more cast members.

Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes) and Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace) have all boarded the series as series regulars, TVLine has learned. No character details were released.

The trio join series lead Patrick Stewart and previously announced cast members Santiago Cabrera (Salvation), Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) and newcomer Evan Evagora.

The new Star Trek series from Star Trek: Discovery executive producer Alex Kurtzman finds Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation as well as in several motion pictures, as the character faces the next chapter of his life.

Other Trek series in development include a Discovery spinoff that would continue Philippa Georgiou’s Section 31 storyline.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Season 2 finale will be released on CBS All Access this Thursday, April 18.